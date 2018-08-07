Police investigating reports of public indecency at Roundhay Park in Leeds

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after police were caught to reports of public indecency in Roundhay Park.

Police were called at 2pm on Sunday and pulled the suspects' car over as they were leaving the scene.

A female driver was then arrested and given a court summons for a charge of drink driving.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"Police were called at 1.55pm to reports of public indecency at Roundhay Park on Sunday August 5.

"While on their way to the location, officers saw the suspects’ vehicle and pulled the vehicle over.

"A woman was arrested and has been reported for summons for driving while over the limit and is due to appear in court on August 24.

"Enquiries remain ongoing into the incident at Roundhay Park and witnesses continue to be contacted by officers."