Police investigating burglary of elderly woman release CCTV images

Detectives investigating a break-in at an elderly woman's home in Leeds have released CCTV images of a man they are trying to trace.

The burglary at the property in Featherbank Road, Horsforth, happened some time overnight on February 25.

The victim, a woman in her 90s, was asleep while items including her bank card were stolen.

Today West Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV still of a man they are trying to trace in connection with the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180094761

