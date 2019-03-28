Police investigating after youth arrested carrying knife in Woodlesford, Leeds

West Yorkshire Police are investigating an incident involving multiple youths fighting on Leeds Roads in Woodlesford.

In a post on Facebook, West Yorkshire Police Leeds South said: "On the evening of Wednesday March 27, 2019 the police received multiple calls in relation to an incident ongoing on Leeds Road Woodlesford.

"This involved multiple youths fighting and armed with weapons.

"A male was later arrested for a number of offences and released under investigation.

"The male was carrying a knife at the time of his arrest."

The force warned parents to know where their children were going and why.

The statement continued: "To all parents, please be mindful of knowing where your child is going, who they are going with and for what purpose.

"Ensure that for their safety and for safety of others that they do not carry knives."

Police have said that from Thursday evening through to the weekend there will be increased patrols in and around the Rothwell and Woodlesford area.

Anyone has any information in relation to the incident is asked to call 101 and quote log number 1550 from 27/03/19.