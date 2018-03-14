Police incident as two men arrested in Leeds city centre

Two men have been arrested in Leeds city centre after an alleged 'domestic incident'.

The arrests came after an alleged domestic incident which began at Wakefield's Trinity Walk shopping centre at 10.10am this morning (Wednesday).

Two men have been arrested in Wellington Street

This led to officers stopping a black Vauxhall Vectra in Wellington Street, Leeds, this lunchtime and making two arrests.

Police who made the arrests were armed with tasers, not firearms.

