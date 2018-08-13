Police in urgent appeal to find missing 12-year-old in Kirklees

Have your say

Officers are out searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing in Huddersfield.

Cameron Jackson-O’Connor was last seen on Blackmoorfoot Road in Crosland Moor around 3:15pm today.

Kirklees Detective Inspector, Andrew Lockwood said: “We are particularly concerned for Cameron’s welfare due to his age and vulnerability.

“We urgently need to hear from anyone who has seen him or who knows where he is.

“We have officers out searching for him and checking various addresses and we would like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist us in finding him.”

He is 5ft 5ins, slim, with mousey hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue and orange striped t-shirt with grey tracksuit bottoms. He was also wearing black trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or the live chat system via the Contact Us section of the force website.