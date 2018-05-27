Police in North Yorkshire find missing 12-year-old girl after urgent appeal

Police in North Yorkshire have found a missing 12-year-old girl after issuing an urgent appeal for information on her whereabouts.

North Yorkshire Police were desperately searching for Jessica Nixon, who was last seen on Saturday afternoon in Filey.

Members of the public were asked to be on the lookout for the schoolgirl as officers continued comb the Filey and Scarborough areas yesterday.

Issuing an updated today, a force spokesman said: “Jessica has been found safe and well in the Filey area.

“Police would like to sincerely thank the media and the public for their support during this appeal.”