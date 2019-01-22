Police in Bradford believe missing mum may be with two-month-old baby

Have your say

Police say a woman who has gone missing in Bradford may have her two-month-old baby with her.

Abigail Adjai, 37, was last seen at a doctor’s surgery in the Idle area of the city on Wednesday, January 16.

Abigail Adjai.

She is described as slim and about 5ft 2in tall, with dark brown eyes and dark hair, which she usually wears tied back.

West Yorkshire Police say they are concerned for her welfare and today confirmed that Abigail is believed to be with her baby.

Anyone with information is asked to ring police in Bradford on 101, quoting log reference 332 of January 15.