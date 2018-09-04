Police hunt man who broke woman's jaw outside Five Guys in Leeds

POLICE investigating after a woman suffered a broken jaw during an attack in Leeds city centre have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace.

The 25-year-old victim was on a night out with friends in Leeds when there was an altercation between the victim’s group and a man in McDonald's on Briggate.

Police want to speak to this ma.

The suspect, who is believed to have been with another man and two women, then followed the victim and her friends and caught up with them outside the Five Guys restaurant in Duncan Street.

He punched the victim once to the face leaving her with a broken jaw that required hospital treatment.



The incident occurred at about midnight on Thursday, August 16, but police only released details today (Tues Sept 4).



Anyone who recognises the man shown in the CCTV image or who has any with information is asked to contact Detective Constable 6432 Kate Hutton at Elland Road via 101, quoting crime number 13180411049.

Or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.