Police have been targeting speeding drivers in these Leeds streets today

Police officers have responded to calls from the public to catch speeding drivers in locations around Leeds today.

15 motorists were stopped by the roadside speed indication devices and dealt with appropriately, according to a post on the West Yorkshire Police - Leeds East Facebook page.

They said in a post: "We have been to several location's in the area, these include Stanks Drive, Green Lane, Colton Lane and Astley Lane.

"We have pulled over 15 cars and dealt with them appropriately."

The force go on to warn drivers in other areas that they could be their next victims if they don't watch their speed, adding: "This work is set to continue ......So could be coming to a location near you soon."

In the post, WYP go on to say that it was members of the public who called for them to visit these locations.

They added: "Members of the public have asked for this, we have delivered."