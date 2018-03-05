Police find missing Normanton girl with links to Doncaster, South Kirkby and Hemsworth

Police have thanked the public for their help while officers searched for a missing teenager from West Yorkshire.

Shelley Barker, a 16-year-old from Normanton, had last been seen at Wakefield bus station at 3.40pm today.

West Yorkshire Police said earlier tonight that they were concerned for her safety.

A spokesman had said Shelley has links to Doncaster, South Kirkby and Hemsworth.

In an update issued shortly before 10pm, the force's duty officer confirmed Shelley had been found safe and well.

Members of the public were also thanked for sharing a police appeal on social media.