Police find body in search for missing West Yorkshire pensioner
Officers searching for a missing man in his eighties have discovered a body.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 17:51 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th October 2019, 17:52 pm
David Hardcastle was last seen on a canal towpath in Mirfield on the morning of Thursday, October 10.
The 83-year-old's silver Nissan Micra was found parked in a car park of nearby pub The Ship Inn.
It's not thought there are any suspicious circumstances in Mr Hardcastle's disappearance.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said on Monday: "Police who have been searching for missing man David Hardcastle have found a body.
"Officers have been conducted extensive searches throughout last week, including CCTV enquiries.
"His family have been informed of the update and there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances."