Police find £130,000 of drugs smuggled in suitcases at Leeds Bradford Airport

POLICE found £130,000 worth of cannabis in two passengers’ suitcases when they were intercepted at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Rune Hoglund and Michelle Hallissey were arrested next to the carousel in the baggage reclaim area as they waited for their luggage after getting off a flight from Alicante, Spain.

Leeds Crown Court heard the suitcases had been intercepted and searched.

Hallissey’s bag contained 6kgs of skunk cannabis. Hoglund’s bag contained 7kgs of the same drug.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said the drugs had a street value of up to £130,000 and a wholesale value of £58,000.

The pair were interviewed and denied knowing each other or travelling together.

An investigation revealed that their travel tickets had been booked using the same credit card.

Hoglund, a Swedish national, told police during interview that he had been told to transport the drugs on behalf of a man called ‘Slim’

Hoglund, 31, and Hallissey, 44, pleaded guilty to being concerned in carrying prohibited goods.

Lorraine Harris, for Hallissey, said the mum-of-three came from the south of England but lived in Spain with her partner and children.

Miss Harris said Hallissey had been struggling financially at the time of the offence.

The barrister said Hallissey had been asked by others to take the suitcase to the UK.

She added that Hallissey thought the case contained illegal cigarettes.

The court heard Hoglund had also been suffering from financial problems and had agreed to travel with the drugs for £500.

Hoglund was jailed for 22 months. Hallissey was jailed for 20 months.

Judge Simon Phillips, QC, said: “You were both motivated, undoubtedly, by financial gain and that puts this case into a significant category.

“It is clear you were working together to import this quantity of skunk cannabis.