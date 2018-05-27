Police dealing with incidents on M1 near Leeds and M62

Have your say

Police are dealing with incidents on two motorways near Leeds this afternoon.

Drivers are being warned of debris in a live lane on the M1 Northbound at Junction 45 (East Leeds).

The debris is believed to be a car wing in the third lane.

A spokesman said: "All drivers on the M1 Northbound, please be careful near junction 45. We have reports of a car wing debris in lane 3. Highways aware and dealing.

Meanwhile on the M62, a broken down car is causing disruption

A spokesman said: "All drivers on the M62 please be careful, we have reports of a broken down vehicle on the M62 past junction 26 on the Eastbound lane 1. Log 916 refers."

Today police also confirmed that a man has been taken to hospital with serious brain injuries after a crash on Roundhay Road in Leeds.

