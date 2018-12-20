Police deal 'significant' blow to Leeds city centre drug dealers before Christmas

Eighteen man have been charged with dealing cocaine, ketamine and other 'party' drugs in the city centre during the festive season.

A further three have been arrested over the Class A supply ring that targets clubbers outside bars during a pre-Christmas crackdown by police.

NAMED: The suspected Class A drugs dealers charged over dealing on the Leeds party scene

Of the 21 detained, 18 have already been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and have made initial appearances at court. Ten have been remanded in custody and eight are on conditional bail from court with exclusion orders from the city centre. Two other men are currently on police bail following their arrests.

Woman attacked with meat cleavers outside pharmacy in Hyde Park

The most recent arrest yesterday morning saw a 30-year-old man from New Farnley held in custody on suspicion of supply and money laundering.

The wider operation has targeted the supply of cocaine, ketamine, methamphetamine and other so-called ‘party drugs’ being sold on streets around some of the city centre’s main bar and club areas.

It comes in response to information received from city centre residents and bars and clubs about an increase in street-level dealing to revellers.

Door staff and managers have reported being threatened and assaulted when challenging those involved and there were concerns for the safety of customers and staff.

There has also been an increase in the number of assaults, robberies and thefts from people, which is believed to be linked to the increased drug-dealing activity.

These are the men charged with Class A drugs supply offences

Charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and remanded in custody to next court appearance on January 2, 2019:-

- Jamile Gatewood, 21, of no fixed address.

- Tyrone Sealey, 18, of Harehills Avenue, Chapeltown

-Kovi Lee, 18, of Merrion Street, Leeds

- Dominic Williams, 19, of no fixed address

- Omarie Adams, 26, of Probert Avenue, Barnsley

- Kevin Thompson, 23, of Cowper Street, Chapeltown

- Mohammed Maboub Jar, 26, of Briarsdale Garth, Harehills

- Amarri Edwards, 18, of Nowell Terrace, Harehills

Charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and bailed from court with conditions including city centre exclusion, night-time curfew, non-association:-

- Bilal Hussain, 18, of Foundry Avenue, Harehills

- Said Hamza, 18, of Bracken Court, Scott Hall

- Reyez Rahman, ,19, of Elford Place West, Harehills

- Nicky Walker, 22, of Lincombe Bank, Gledhow

- Amjad Keshem, 19, of Broughton Terrace, Harehills

- Hussein Ally, 28, of South Farm Road, Gipton

- Jermain Fitzgerald Padmore, 30, of Butterbowl Gardens, New Farnley

A 21-year-old man, from London, remains on conditional police bail pending further enquiries and a 20-year-old man, from Leeds, remains released under investigation.

Four juveniles who cannot be named for legal reasons have also been charged.

Detective Superintendent Chris Gibson, Head of Crime for Leeds District, said: “We are confident that this operation will have dealt a significant blow to the organised supply of illegal drugs in the city centre’s night-time economy.

“We cannot and will not tolerate illegal activity which puts people at risk, leads to an increase in other types of offences and reduces people’s feelings of safety while enjoying a night out.

“We remain firmly committed to making use of every available tactic to target those we suspect of being involved in the organised supply of drugs, and we will continue to work alongside our partner agencies, businesses and the community to tackle this type of criminality and keep people safe.”