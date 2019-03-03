Police cordon off Hyde Park street after motorcyclist hits wall

Have your say

Police have cordoned off a stretch of Hyde Park Road after a motorcyclist hit a wall.

The 21-year-old man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with a head injury.

West Yorkshire Police were called at 12.14pm to reports of man having fallen off his motorcycle.

It was initially thought his injuries could be life-threatening, but a police spokesman said they are now considered non life-threatening.

There were no other vehicles involved.

A stretch of road by Woodhouse Moor has been cordoned off while police continue their investigation.