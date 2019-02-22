Police cordon off busy Leeds shopping street after 'explosion'

Emergency services are at the scene after a manhole cover in Commercial Street "popped off".
The manhole cover is located in front of Goldsmiths Jewellers.
Witnesses described hearing a "loud boom".
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene just before 2pm. West Yorkshire Police also attended.
The incident drew a large crowd to one of the busiest shopping streets in the city.
A fire service spokeswoman said: “At 13.54 our crews were called to Commercial Street where they found a manhole cover had popped off.
"Investigations are ongoing into the cause with both gas and electricity boards assisting our crews.
"Police have a small section of the pedestrian street cordoned off for public safety.”
Northern Gas Networks have been contacted for comment.