Police cordon off busy Leeds shopping street after 'explosion'

Emergency services are at the scene after a manhole cover in Commercial Street "popped off".

The manhole cover is located in front of Goldsmiths Jewellers.

The manhole cover in Commercial Street. Photo: Mark Russell.

Witnesses described hearing a "loud boom".

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene just before 2pm. West Yorkshire Police also attended.

The incident drew a large crowd to one of the busiest shopping streets in the city.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “At 13.54 our crews were called to Commercial Street where they found a manhole cover had popped off.

"Investigations are ongoing into the cause with both gas and electricity boards assisting our crews.

"Police have a small section of the pedestrian street cordoned off for public safety.”

Northern Gas Networks have been contacted for comment.