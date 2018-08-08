Police continue murder investigation after shooting in Leeds

Two men were last night being questioned by detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Leeds.

Christopher Lewis, 24, died in hospital after he was shot in Reginald Street, in Chapeltown, last week.

Police said a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 26-year-old male was arrested for assisting an offender yesterday. A total of nine people have been arrested in connection with the incident, three of whom remain in police custody. The rest have been released pending further investigations.

Detective Superintendent Jim Dunkerley said: “Our investigation is continuing into the murder of Christopher Lewis. I am continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed anything or has any information to come forward and assist with our enquiries.

“High visibility patrols are still continuing in and around the areas to provide support and reassurance to the local communities.”