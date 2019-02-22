Police confirm they had reports of weapons sightings at Beeston ‘disturbance’

Have your say

Police have confirmed they had reports of weapons being seen in Beeston last night.

Officers were called to Malvern Road at 8.17pm to reports of a “street disturbance”.

The police cordon on Malvern Road, Beeston.

Residents described the police helicopter circling overhead with other other saying they heard what sounded like a gunshot

One man said a gunshot had been fired from inside a car, shattering one of the vehicle’s own windows.

He added: "My brother said the air ambulance was circling so low that the bathwater was shaking."

Nobody was injured, police said.

A stretch of Malvern Road was cordoned off this morning as police continued their investigations.

Some residents are not keen to speak. A postman on his morning round said: "People just want to stay out of it, there's a lot of intimidation."

West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to Malvern Road in Beeston at 8.17pm yesterday to a report of a disturbance in the street.

"Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who saw anything is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1826 of February 21."

A spokeswoman later added: “It’s believed weapons were seen, but no one was injured. Investigations are continuing.”