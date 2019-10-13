Police concerned for missing 16-year-old girl with links to Leeds
West Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 16-year-old girl from Hull who could be in Leeds.
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 09:37 am
Updated
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 09:39 am
Jasmin Paczkowska could be travelling to Bradford and also has links to Leeds and Halifax.
She is described as an eastern European female, 5 foot 3 tall, of slim build and with long black tied up hair.
Jasmin was last seen wearing a grey oversized hoodie, joggers, and white trainers.
Anyone who may have seen Jasmin or has any information should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 2118 of October 12.