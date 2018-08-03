Police concerned for welfare of missing Bradford man

Officers are trying to trace a man with learning difficulties who has gone missing in Bradford.

Mubarak Anzi, 36, was last seen at about 2am on Wednesday, at his home in the Canterbury area of the city.

West Yorkshire Police have today (Friday) issued an urgent appeal for his whereabouts and say they are concerned for his welfare.

A force spokesman said: "Police are concerned for his welfare as he has learning disabilities and there is a possibility he may have got lost.

"He has no access to money or social media and is not believed to be carrying a mobile phone."

He is described as being of slim build and was last seen wearing a navy and dark grey jacket over a light green shirt, black cotton trousers and black shoes.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 179 of August 1.