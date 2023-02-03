Police concerned for welfare of 'high-risk' missing person Jody Hopwood who has links to Leeds, Wakefield, Huddersfield and South Yorkshire
Police are concerned for the welfare of a ‘high-risk’ missing person.
UPDATE: Jody has been found safe and well.
Jody Hopwood has links to Leeds, Wakefield, Huddersfield and South Yorkshire and is believed to be driving a white VW Scirocco GT TDI Coupe, with a registration plate reading DP10 ROU. Police have asked anyone with information regarding Jody to come forward.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are concerned for the welfare of High Risk Missing Person Jody Hopwood. Links with Leeds, Wakefield, Huddersfield and South Yorkshire. Jody is driving a white VW Scirocco GT TDI Coupe, registration DP10 ROU. Any information, Please call and quote log 1320 02/02.”