Sophie Sorby, 14, is missing from Pudsey and was last seen at Leeds Bus Station at 6:50pm last night (January 12). She was last seen wearing a dark brown hoodie, brown gilet, black leggings and white shoes, and it is believed she may be travelling by bus.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Leeds area appealing for information to help locate Sophie Sorby who has been reported missing. Sophie, aged 14, is missing from Pusdey and was last seen at Leeds Bus Station at 6:50pm last night (12/1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She is described as a white female, of slim build, about 5ft 8ins tall with long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark brown hoodie, a brown gilet, black leggings and white shoes. It is believed she may be travelling by bus.

She has been reported missing from Pudsey. Image: West Yorkshire Police

“Officers are concerned about Sophie’s welfare and ask that anyone who thinks they may have seen her or knows of her whereabouts contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1403 of 12/1.”