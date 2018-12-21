Police close road after 'concern for safety' of woman near A64 flyover in Leeds

Have your say

Police have been forced to close a road near the A64 flyover after concerns for a woman who is believed to be on the carriageway.

A lane on the westbound York Road near the junction with Marsh Lane is shut.

Police said the incident is in its early stages and little information is available.

It is not known whether she has been struck by a vehicle.

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"Police were called to Burmantofts Street at 4.28pm by the ambulance service to a report for a concern for safety for a woman in the road."