Police officers had to scale a 30ft tree during a Leeds drugs bust with a difference.

Cops attended a block of flats in Little London to arrest a robbery suspect - but while they were attempting to gain entry, a package was thrown from a 12th-floor window, landing in a tree below, where it became wedged in the branches.

Officers managed to retrieve the items, which were suspected to be crack and heroin, by climbing the tree.

A male was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.