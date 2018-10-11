`

Police chief 'humbled and honoured' after Queen presents her with CBE

Chief Constable Dee Collins picks up her CBE
West Yorkshire Police's Chief Constable Dee Collins said she was "humbled and honoured" after the Queen presented her with a CBE.

Miss Collins was today presented with the award for services to policing and to the British Association of Women in Policing, which she chairs.

She said: "I am humbled and honoured to have received the CBE this morning from Her Majesty the Queen.

“This is in recognition of all of the hard working and committed people I have had the pleasure to work alongside throughout my service, and for the work I and others have been undertaking around inclusion. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my service.”

The award was announced in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in June.