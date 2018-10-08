Police came under attack as yobs threw fireworks and missiles at officers during Leeds man's arrest

Police in Bradford came under fire as members of the public threw missiles and fireworks at officers during an arrest.

A police car was damaged and police officers came under attack while an arrest was being made in the Holmewood area of Bradford on Thursday, October 4.

A 20-year-old Leeds man has been charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place and he is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court later this month.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "During his arrest, a police car was damaged and officers came under attack from missiles and fireworks being thrown at them by other people in the vicinity.

"No-one was hurt as a result of this disorder. Enquiries are ongoing."

