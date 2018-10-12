Police called to 'incident' in Dewsbury town centre

Have your say

Police are speaking to witnesses in Dewsbury town centre after a mysterious 'incident' today.

Officers are still looking into the circumstances of what happened on Longcauseway just before midday today after rumours on social media suggested that there had been an attempted child abduction.

The nature of the reported crime has not been confirmed.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"Police were called to reports of an incident on Longcauseway at 11:56am today.

"Officers are trying to establish the full circumstances and CCTV enquiries are being carried out in the area.

"No one involved required medical attention.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 689."