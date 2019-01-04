Police called to group of men with machetes and masks in Huddersfield street

Police were called to reports of a group of men carrying machetes and wearing masks in the street in Huddersfield.

Officers were called around 6pm on Monday 31 December to reports of disorder on Corby Street in Fartown and police released details of the incident last night (Thursday).

Corby Street in Huddersfield

Witnesses saw a group of males wearing masks and carrying weapons, thought to be machetes.

There was some minor damage caused to a Ford Focus on the road but there were no reported injuries.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney of Kirklees District CID, said: “This incident has caused some concern in the community and we have got additional high visibility patrols and staff deployed to the area to reassurance residents.

“Use or possession of weapons will not be tolerated in Kirklees and we are taking this incident very seriously. I would urge residents who may have witnessed anything in the area to come forward and speak to the police to assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180653990 or information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.