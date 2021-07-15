Police called to Flamingo Land after sudden death of 30-year-old man on family holiday

Police were called to Flamingo Land Residential Park at Kirby Misperton, near Malton, at about 10.35am today (Thursday) after paramedics reported the man's sudden death.

The man had taken ill and collapsed while on the holiday with his family, North Yorkshire Police believe.

Officers are now investigating the circumstances of his death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 30-year-old man has died suddenly at a Flamingo Land holiday park

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to Flamingo Land Residential Park at Kirby Misperton, Malton, at 10.34am on Thursday after paramedics reported the sudden death of a 30-year-old man.

"It appears that the man had taken ill and collapsed while on family holiday. Officers are investigating the circumstances of the death."