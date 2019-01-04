Police called to early hours ‘disturbance’ in Leeds street

Police were called in the early hours of today to a report of a disturbance in the street in the Potternewton area of Leeds.

Residents on Newton Garth said they had heard “several loud bangs” and the sound of a person repeatedly shouting for help.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage but has since been de-arrested while investigations continue into the incident.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said officers were called shortly after 3am to a “report of a male causing a disturbance in the street”.