Police call on the public to help find missing Leeds teenager
A Leeds teenager has been reported missing to police and an appeal has been put out to help locate him.
Liam Woolford, who is 17 and from the Middleton area, was last seen wearing black jeans and a black hoodie with a distinctive white "Hoonighan" logo on it. He was also wearing a black Crosshatch jacket and a grey baseball cap.
Anyone with information relevant to his whereabouts is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on the non-emergency number, 101.