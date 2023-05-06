Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
3 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
4 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
4 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
4 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
10 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Police call on the public to help find missing Leeds teenager

A Leeds teenager has been reported missing to police and an appeal has been put out to help locate him.

By Nick Frame
Published 6th May 2023, 18:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 18:20 BST

Liam Woolford, who is 17 and from the Middleton area, was last seen wearing black jeans and a black hoodie with a distinctive white "Hoonighan" logo on it. He was also wearing a black Crosshatch jacket and a grey baseball cap.

Anyone with information relevant to his whereabouts is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on the non-emergency number, 101.

Liam Woolford has gone missing from Middleton.Liam Woolford has gone missing from Middleton.
Liam Woolford has gone missing from Middleton.
Related topics:PoliceLeedsMiddletonWest Yorkshire Police