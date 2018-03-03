Police at scene investigating 'suspicious death' in Bradford

Police are investigating a sudden death in Bradford.
Officers were called to reports of a "suspicious" death at a flat near Burnett Street, Bradford, at about 2pm today (Saturday).
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said officers were now trying to establish the circumstances.
He said: "Police are now at the scene scene carrying out enquiries in relation to the sudden death."
He said a post mortem will be carried out in due course.