There are concerns for a 12-year-old girl from Leeds who has gone missing.

Mandy May Pickles is described as a white female, tanned and of slim build.

Mandy May Pickles (Photo: West Yorkshire Police).

Her hair was in a ponytail when last seen, West Yorkshire Police said.

She was wearing blue ripped jeans, a blue 'belly' top and large hooped earrings.

If you have any information then contact police on 101 and reference log 1162 07-05.