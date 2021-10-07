Police appeal to trace missing Leeds teenager last seen outside school

Precious Richmond. PIC: WYP

Precious Richmond was reported missing at 4.23pm yesterday (October 6) after last being seen at Lawnswood School at 10am.

She is 5ft 6ins tall, medium build and was wearing school uniform with black trousers and black leather Kicker shoes. She had a black rectangular leather handbag with a gold zip and was wearing a gold chain necklace.

She may now be wearing blue ripped jeans, a long black cardigan, and red, white and black Nike Jordan trainers

There are concerns for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting log 1098 of October 6 or online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .

