Police appeal to trace missing Bradford man Nicholas Rhodes

An appeal has been made for help to track down a missing man who has not been seen since yesterday.

Police are trying to trace Nicholas Rhodes, 49, from Bradford, who has been reported missing from the Clayton area.

Nicholas Rhodes.

He was last seen at 4.40pm yesterday (Tuesday) walking towards Pasture Lane. It is believed he may have been on his way to Allerton.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "He is described as being of slim build and around 5ft 7ins tall.

"He is bald and wearing a green parka-style jacket and black bottoms. He may also be wearing a grey woolly hat.

"Officers are continuing enquiries to locate him and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1188 of February 27."