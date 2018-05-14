Police appeal to trace man wanted for burglary

Police are wanting to trace this man in connection with a commercial burglary in Wakefield.

Wakefield Police would like to hear from anyone who knows the whereabouts of William Hall, 37, who they want to speak to in connection with a commercial burglary.

A number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate Hall in connection with a break in at a premises in Wakefield in January this year.

He has connections to Wakefield and Pontefract and has recently been living in the Wakefield area.

Anyone who has information about him should contact PC John Wallace at Wakefield Police on 101 referencing police log 13180004949.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.