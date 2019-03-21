Police appeal to find missing Halifax teeanger

Have your say

Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a missing girl from Pellon, Halifax.

Bethany Saville-Lyon, aged 16, was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

She is described as white, with brown hair and wears glasses.

She is around 5ft tall and was wearing her school uniform, including a green blazer and black trousers/skirt, black boots and carrying a backpack.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Bethany or anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 2125 of 20/3.