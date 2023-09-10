Police appeal to find help find missing teenage girl from Liversedge
Police are appealing for information to find a missing teenage girl from Liversedge.
Kirklees CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Alesha Day who was reported missing during the evening of Saturday September 9.
The 14-year-old was last seen in the Market Place area of Heckmondwike at about 5pm on Saturday and a number of enquiries remain ongoing to locate her.
She is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall and as having long ginger/red hair.
She was last seen wearing a white Calvin Klein T shirt, blue denim shorts and white Nike Air Force trainers.
Anyone who has seen or has any information about her is asked to ring Kirklees CID on 101 referencing police log 1932 of September 9.
Information can also be given online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .