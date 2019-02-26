Police appeal over wanted Wakefield man

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to trace a man wanted on recall to prison.

Daniel Lomas, 28, from Wakefield is wanted on recall to prison after breaking the terms of his release.

Wakefield District Police would like to speak with anyone who has seen or has information about Lomas.

Police have said he is believed to have recently been in the Leeds area and anyone who has information about his whereabouts should contact the force on 101 referencing crime number 13180648680.

Information can also be given online via Livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.