Police appeal over suspected arson attack in rural Leeds

West Yorkshire Police's wildlife and rural crime team are today appealing for witnesses to a suspected arson attack in rural Leeds.

The fire took place between 6pm and 6.25pm on March 31, 2019 on Swillington lane.

The force said in a statement: "On March 31 2019 there was an arson attack on a haystack on Swillington Lane.

"A number of youths were seen running away from the scene."

West Yorkshire Fire attended the scene: "We were called at 6.18pm to reports of hay bales on fire on Swillington Lane,

"A crew from Killingbeck and Garfoth attended, and were later joined by colleagues from Hunslet.

"The fire was extinguished that evening however crews monitored the situation the following morning."

Police enquiries are ongoing and witnesses are asked to contact the force on 101 quoting crime reference 13190166520.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can also give information to independent crime charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.