Police are appealing for information from the public to help trace a missing teenage girl from Leeds.

Safa Akhtar (pictured), aged 16, was reported missing from the Gipton area earlier today.

She is slim, about 5ft 5ins tall and has long dark hair with red/orange highlights.

Ms Akhtar is believed to be wearing a blue parka coat with fur, a blue top, black leggings and pink trainers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101, quoting log number 878 of September 5.