Police appeal for missing 13-year-old Leeds boy

West Yorkshire Police have today issued an appeal for a missing 13-year-old boy from Leeds.

Zion Hands, 13, was last seen in Woodhouse on Friday March 30.

A spokesman for the force said: "He has brown eyes and a one centimetre scar below his right eye.

"He is thought to be wearing a sky blue Nike t-shirt and grey Nike jogging pants.

"He is believed to frequent Leeds city centre."

Officers are continuing enquiries to locate him and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police at Leeds on 101, quoting log number 0235 of March 30, or use the live chat facility.