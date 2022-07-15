Officers are appealing for any information which could help with locating Aleysha.
Read More
Read MorePolice investigate 'state of window' in Leeds tower block flat after Burmantofts...
She was last seen at Leeds City Academy and was reported missing at 3pm yesterday (14/07).
Aleysha is described as 5’2 in height, with a slim build. She has long black hair and brown eyes.
It is believed she is wearing a white shirt, with black leggings and a purple tie. She also may have a black jacket on with a fur lined hood.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact us using 101 or www.westyorkshirepolice.uk/livechat quoting reference 1522 of 14/07.