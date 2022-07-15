Officers are appealing for any information which could help with locating Aleysha.

She was last seen at Leeds City Academy and was reported missing at 3pm yesterday (14/07).

Aleysha is described as 5’2 in height, with a slim build. She has long black hair and brown eyes.

It is believed she is wearing a white shirt, with black leggings and a purple tie. She also may have a black jacket on with a fur lined hood.