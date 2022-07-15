Police appeal as Leeds girl, 13, missing since Thursday afternoon

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Aleysha Hussain (13) from Beeston, Leeds.

By Richard Beecham
Friday, 15th July 2022, 5:10 pm

Officers are appealing for any information which could help with locating Aleysha.

She was last seen at Leeds City Academy and was reported missing at 3pm yesterday (14/07).

Aleysha has been missing since 3pm on Thursday.

Aleysha is described as 5’2 in height, with a slim build. She has long black hair and brown eyes.

It is believed she is wearing a white shirt, with black leggings and a purple tie. She also may have a black jacket on with a fur lined hood.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact us using 101 or www.westyorkshirepolice.uk/livechat quoting reference 1522 of 14/07.

