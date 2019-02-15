Police appeal after assault in Huddersfield

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Huddersfield.

The offence happened between 6pm and 6.50pm in the area of Beck Road and St John’s Road on Wednesday, February 6.

The victim was walking near to Tanfield Road when three suspects pulled up in alongside him in a car.

The victim, whose age has not been provided by police, was then assaulted causing serious injuries to his head. He has since been released from hospital.

The suspects got back in the car and drove off.

They are described as three Asian males all wearing face coverings at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13190067985.