Police and ambulances called to serious crash in Hunslet, Leeds

Police have been called to the scene of a serious crash in Hunslet, Leeds.
Officers were called to a two-vehicle crash in Middleton Road at 4.34pm today.
A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said one of the vehicles had overturned.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service has also been called to the scene.
An eye-witness said that multiple police cars and ambulances had been called to the scene.
The full extent of disruption for rush hour commuters is not yet known.