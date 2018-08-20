Police and ambulances called to serious crash in Hunslet, Leeds

Police have been called to the scene of a serious crash in Hunslet, Leeds.

Officers were called to a two-vehicle crash in Middleton Road at 4.34pm today.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said one of the vehicles had overturned.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service has also been called to the scene.

An eye-witness said that multiple police cars and ambulances had been called to the scene.

The full extent of disruption for rush hour commuters is not yet known.