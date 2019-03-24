Police and ambulance service attend Burley crash

Have your say

Emergency services were called after a crash at the junction of Cardigan Road and Burley Road.

The crash, between a Volkswagen and a Peugeot, happened sometime after 4pm.

The impact caused the air bags in both vehicles to deploy.

West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended.

An ambulance remained at the scene for more than an hour.

The road remained open, with drivers having to navigate the junction while avoiding the cars.

The cars were towed away at around 6.30pm.