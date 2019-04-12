Police and ambulance crews rescue man with serious injuries from motorbike fall

Have your say

Officers from West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance crew worked together to rescue a man after a motorbike crash.

Police received a call on Thursday for assistance in rescuing the man who was seriously injured after the fall.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police Leeds South said: "On Thursday, April 11 we received a call informing us of an RTC off Howley Park Road in Morley where a male had fallen off his motorbike and was seriously injured.

"Officers attended at the land at the back of Howley Park Golf Club to assist the injured male who was proving difficult to rescue."

Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) were also in attendance.

The HART team provide advanced critical care, support and rescue in hazardous environments and using an off road adapted medical trolley were able to rescue and transport the injured rider to an ambulance.

The male was safely rescued and taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

West Yorkshire Police RPU also attended the incident with a TV crew from Channel 5 Police Interceptors and the Rescue 999 TV squad accompanied the HART team.