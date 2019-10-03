Pokemon-themed cocktails on offer at new gaming bar in Leeds

West Yorkshire's first dedicated gaming bar has opened in Leeds and gaming fans have flocked to play video games, e-sports and board games.

The much-awaited Pixel Bar launched on Great George Street, opposite the Carriageworks, on Saturday.

The bar offers a range of gaming-theme cocktails

The bar offers six gaming booths and 12 high spec PCs which can be rented out from £5 per hour.

Gaming booths have a selection of Playstation and Xbox games, including FIFA 2020 and the new Call Of Duty when it is released.

Gamers can also enjoy a selection of retro consoles, pub food and gaming-themed cocktails, such as 'Who's That Pokemon' which resembles a Tom Collins and is garnished with a Pokemon card.

Co-owners Lee Davies and Craig Ryan took inspiration from gaming bars in America and Europe and wanted to bring the idea to the UK.

30-year-old Lee said: "It's something we've both individually wanted to do for years and when we met by chance six months ago we just ran with it.

"There were definitely hitches along the way, but we've overcome them and we've done really well in our first few days.

"We've had an amazing reaction, everybody has loved it and just can't believe it's here.

"There is nothing like it anywhere in Leeds and now instead of gaming at home on your own, you can come out and drink with your mates at the bar."

Alongside video games, the bar has a number of board games and a 'Dungeons and Dragons' table that has been carefully handcrafted for the venue, as well as custom artwork.

Lee and Craig plan to hire the venue out for kids parties and they're already planning the expansion of Pixel Bar.

Lee added: "We're super excited to get everyone down from the gaming community in Leeds and to really grow that community.

"There are definitely plans for expansion, we're looking to make Manchester the next site and spread across the north of the UK."

