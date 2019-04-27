Players Bar Leeds has closed

Have your say

Leeds Players Bar has closed its doors.

The bar, popular with students for its cheap drinks offers and lively atmosphere, closed down earlier this month.

Players Bar Leeds (Photo: Google)/

A staff member at Players' head office confirmed that the Albion Street bar would not be reopening - but said they were on the lookout for a new premises in the city.

It comes in the same month as Bierkeller and Shooters Bar shut up shop.

Tiger Tiger, also in Albion Street, closed last year.

Players has bars in Newcastle, Durham, Sheffield and Birmingham, all popular university cities.

According to its website, Players Bar Leeds offered 'the ultimate night out with the biggest DJs, 7 nights a week as well as sax players and percussionists' as well as an 'exclusive VIP area, which features luxury booth seating, private bar and hostess service'.

Players Bar have been contacted for an official comment.