Have your say

A blue plaque honouring the work of pioneering businessman John Marshall has been unveiled today at Marshall Mill.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds was among those celebrating the official reveal.

The plaque, situated on the Grade II-listed building, will mark Marshall’s contributions to the city’s textile industry.

It is just one of 168 plaques that has been erected since in 1987.

The legacy of Marshall as an “inventive and entrepreneurial driving force” is now quite literally set in stone.